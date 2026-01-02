Transfer OL Johnnie Brown plans West Virginia official visit

Georgia Southern transfer offensive lineman Johnnie Brown is set to take an official visit to West Virginia.

Brown, 6-foot-3, 315-pounds, started all 13 games for the Eagles this past season with 12 of those at left tackle and one at right tackle. The Georgia native was named a third-team all-Sun Belt selection and played a total of 826 snaps during the 2025 campaign.

Along with West Virginia, Brown is also set to visit Louisville and Clemson per Pete Nakos of On3 citing his representation.

Brown started his career at Miami before transferring to Georgia Southern.

Brown should have one season of eligibility remaining and would fill a need on the offensive line for the Mountaineers as they look to rebuild it heading into 2026.

