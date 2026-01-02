Transfer pass rusher MJ Stroud set to visit West Virginia

West Virginia is set to host another pass rushing transfer target in Georgia Southern edge MJ Stroud.

Stroud, 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, spent four seasons at Georgia Southern where he appeared in 43 games and recorded 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with 3 forced fumbles.

This past season Stroud had 33 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

The Georgia native is scheduled to visit West Virginia, Colorado and Michigan State according to his agency. He would have one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

