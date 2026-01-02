Transfer WR Christian Moss planning West Virginia visit

West Virginia is working on an official visit for Kennesaw State transfer wide receiver Christian Moss.

Moss, 6-foot-3, 199-pounds, is in the process of setting up an official visit to West Virginia as well as Boise State according to his representation.

The Georgia native began his career at Virginia Tech where he played in six games and recorded six receptions for 71 yards. He then transferred to Kennesaw State where he played in 23 games the past two seasons recording 59 catches for 892 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This past season Moss had 45 grabs for 689 yards and 2 scores.

He has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

