Trio of West Virginia hoops signees in final 2026 Rivals150

West Virginia has three basketball signees that are ranked in the final 2026 Rivals150 and a class that is perched inside the top 25 nationally.

Point guard Miles Sadler leads the way at No. 18 overall after a dominant senior season where he won the EYBL Championship and MVP along with the same at Chipotle Nationals. Sadler also put together an impressive performance 29 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Sadler signed with the program in November and is the third rated point guard in the country.

Center Amadou Seini, a teammate of Sadler, is rated as the No. 40 player in the nation. The 7-foot-1 center is a strong rebounder and proved that at the Under-19 World Cup playing for Cameroon where he 15.4 rebounds per game over seven contests, a record in the event.

Seini has good length and is a strong presence around the rim and on the defensive end of the floor. Seini signed with the Mountaineers in the spring. He is rated as the sixth best center in the class.

The final member of the class represented in the Rivals 150 also comes from Bella Vista in big Aliou Dioum at No. 90. The 6-foot-10 center/forward prospect signed with West Virginia in November and is a prospect that is equipped with a high motor that has a developing offensive skill set.

Overall, the Mountaineers 2026 class is rated No. 23 nationally and also includes three-star guard Keonte Greybear as head coach Ross Hodge enters his second season.

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