Troy wide receiver transfer DJ Epps to visit West Virginia

Troy wide receiver transfer DJ Epps is planning to take an official visit to West Virginia.

Epps, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, is set to take official visits to both West Virginia and Cincinnati; his representation has informed Pete Nakos of On3.

The trip to Morgantown is expected to be Jan. 6-7, with the one to see the Bearcats coming after that.

The Alabama native is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games and hauled in 47 catches for 512 yards with 5 touchdowns. He also served as a productive kick returner with 23 attempts for 554 yards with a long of 79 yards.

Epps appeared in 20 games over his career and has one year of eligibility remaining.

