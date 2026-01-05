UNLV transfer LB Isaiah Patterson commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from UNLV linebacker transfer Isaiah Patterson.

Patterson, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks for the Running Rebels. He played in all 13 games with 215 snaps.

The Washington native started his career at UCLA where he appeared in one game before transferring to play for UNLV this past season.

Patterson took an official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and gives the Mountaineers a linebacker that has experience on the field and multiple years left in his career.

Along with West Virginia, Patterson also had planned to visit UCLA.

Patterson has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

