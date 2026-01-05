USC transfer WR Prince Strachan commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has received a commitment from USC wide receiver transfer Prince Strachan.

Strachan, 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, spent last season with the Trojans where he reeled in one pass for 25 yards and appeared in just one game. But the year prior he was at Boise State where he had 25 catches for 304 yards and a score.

A native of Florida, Strachan has 12 catches for 174 yards and 2 scores as a freshman with the Broncos.

Strachan should have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: USC transfer WR Prince Strachan has signed with West Virginia, @PeteNakos reports⛰️https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/TpT6BxDpjj — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

