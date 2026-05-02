Utah transfer forward Seydou Traore commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia basketball program has added another piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Utah forward Seydou Traore.

The news was first reported by Zach Braziller of the New York Post and confirmed by WVSports.com.

Traore, 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, spent one season at Utah, where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while starting all 31 games. He shot 38.6-percent from the floor and 33.3-percent from three during his junior campaign.

That included a 17-point performance against West Virginia where he hit 6-13 from the field to go along with 5 rebounds for the Utes.

Prior to his time at Utah, Traore spent a season with Iowa where he averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest across 27 games. That included 12 starts.

Traore started his college career at Manhattan where he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a true freshman earning a spot on the All-MAAC Rookie Team.

The Bronx native entered the transfer portal April 8 and drew interest from a number of programs including Louisville, LSU, Kansas State, Seton Hall, Connecticut and Oklahoma. The final three for Traore consisted of West Virginia, Connecticut and Seton Hall.

Traore made an official visit to Morgantown April 23.

Traore has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Traore in the near future.

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