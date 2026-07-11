West Virginia adds 2027 OL Tristan Hardin Roberts to class

West Virginia has added another key piece on the offensive front with a commitment from Mobile (Ala.) Blount 2027 offensive lineman Tristan Hardin Roberts.

Hardin Roberts, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Oklahoma State, USF, Tulane, Liberty, Memphis, Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina and others.

The Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer April 25 and things only continued to build with offensive line coach Rick Trickett and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett serving as the lead recruiters for the offensive lineman.

Hardin Roberts took an official visit to West Virginia May 29-31 and was highly impressed with his first visit to Morgantown to see the football program up close.

“My expectations were totally different from what I saw,” he said.

Hardin Roberts also would take official visits to Tulane, USF and Oklahoma State.

West Virginia is targeting Hardin Roberts as an offensive guard with the ability to play multiple spots up front including offensive tackle given his size and athleticism.

Hardin Roberts becomes the 24th commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the fourth on the offensive line in this cycle for the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Hardin Roberts in the near future.

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