West Virginia adds commit from Georgia Tech center Mouhamed Sylla

West Virginia has secured a key piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Georgia Tech center Mouhamed Sylla.

Sylla, 6-foot-10, 240-pounds, is coming off a freshman season with the Yellow Jackets where he averaged 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57.9-percent across 16 games. He missed time this past year due to an ankle injury but is a key addition for a number of reasons.

The Senegal native was the No. 14 prospect nationally and the top center in the 2025 class.

The big attended prep school at Bella Vista where he also held offers from Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Washington and Arizona State, among others.

Sylla is an athletic big that plays with a high motor and is the most recent prospect from Bella Vista to find his way in Morgantown after point guard Miles Sadler and big Aliou Dioum in the 2026 class. Assistant Yusuf Ali had ties here as well and that likely helped to open the door.

Sylla initially planned to enter the transfer portal March 31 and was immediately linked to the program.

Sylla has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Sylla in the near future.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

