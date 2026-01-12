West Virginia adds commit from Mississippi State tight end Cam Ball

West Virginia has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal at a position of need in Mississippi State tight end Cam Ball following an official visit to campus.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Max Olson citing his agency.

Ball, 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, spent two seasons with the Bulldogs where he hauled in 2 passes for 12 yards. He appeared in a total of 24 games but played primarily on special teams in his first year.

Prior to that Ball spent two years at Buffalo where he saw action in one game during his redshirt season but then played 10 contests with six starts the following year with 8 catches for 62 yards.

The Maryland native has played a total of 509 snaps on the offensive side of the ball in college.

West Virginia needed to address the tight end position in the transfer portal after losing two of the top three options at the position and Ball brings experience at the Power Four level.

Ball took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 10 which proved to be enough to land him.

The tight end has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Ball in the near future.

