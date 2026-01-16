West Virginia adds commitment from in-state athlete Brad Mossor

West Virginia has added a commitment from within the state’s borders from Princeton (W.Va.) athlete Brad Mossor.

Mossor, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, is coming off a monster campaign leading Princeton to a state championship. He hauled in 93 receptions for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns and 914 yards rushing with 28 more scores.

The talented athlete also scored seven other touchdowns either by return or on defense.

Mossor earned the Kennedy Award as the state’s top high school football player as well as the Randy Moss Award as the top receiver in the Mountain State.

Mossor will have his full complement of eligibility.

