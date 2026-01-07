West Virginia adds commitment from Memphis safety transfer Kamari Wilson

West Virginia has added a commitment from Memphis safety transfer Kamari Wilson out of the portal.

Wilson, 6-foot-1, 210-pounds, played in 13 games for the Tigers and recorded 84 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack.

Pete Nakos first reported the news.

Wilson was previously at Florida for two seasons and then Arizona State where he played in 29 games between the two programs.

Wilson has one season remaining.

