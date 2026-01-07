West Virginia adds commitment from UNLV transfer DB Andrew Powdrell

West Virginia has added a commitment in the secondary from the transfer portal ranks with a pledge from UNLV cornerback Andrew Powdrell.

Powdrell, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, started all 14 games for the Running Rebels and recorded 63 tackles and 5 pass breakups while playing 738 snaps. He spent only one season at UNLV after transferring into the program from Montana State where he played for two seasons.

There Powdrell started 16 of his 27 games and recorded 35 tackles.

The Texas native entered the transfer portal Jan. 3 and made a quick turnaround visit to West Virginia which proved to be enough to secure his commitment. He is an outside cornerback option to this point of his career with 1,470 of his 1,725 snaps spent there.

West Virginia has a need for cornerbacks after departures in the room and Powdrell hopes to fill that.

Powdrell has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Powdrell in the near future.

