West Virginia adds former Oklahoma DB Maliek Hawkins

West Virginia has landed another transfer portal commitment from Oklahoma defensive back Maliek Hawkins.

Hawkins, 6-foot-0, 189-pounds, spent only one season with the Sooners after enrolling in January of 2025 and saw action in only one game where he did not record any statistics.

The brother of quarterback Michael who also committed to the Mountaineers, the younger Hawkins was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class and the 30th best cornerback nationally according to Rivals.

Hawkins took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 3.

Hawkins entered the transfer portal Dec. 31 along with his brother and the expectation was that they would play together at their next stop. That will occur in Morgantown.

Hawkins has four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

The Texas native helps to address a need in the secondary with a talented underclassman.

WVSports.com will have more with Hawkins in the near future.

