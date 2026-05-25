West Virginia adds G-MAC Pitcher of the Year Drew Becker

West Virginia has added another arm to its baseball roster with a commitment from Ashland University right-handed pitcher Drew Becker.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Becker was named the 2026 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year after a strong season for the Eagles.

Becker put together a strong sophomore season

Becker appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts during the 2026 season, helping Ashland post a 35-14 overall record and earn the top seed in the Great Midwest Tournament.

He finished the year with a 7-5 record and a 2.93 earned-run average across 67.2 innings pitched while striking out 92 batters and walking only 18.

Opponents hit just .200 against him during the season.

Becker recorded double-digit strikeouts twice, including a 14-strikeout performance against Thomas More on March 28. He also tossed eight innings in both of those outings.

Conference honors followed breakout year

Along with being named the G-MAC Pitcher of the Year, Becker also earned first-team all-conference honors.

According to Ashland, Becker became just the second player in program history to earn the Great Midwest Pitcher of the Year award.

Injury setback before breakout campaign

According to his Ashland bio, Becker missed the 2025 season due to injury after showing promise in limited action the previous year.

Before arriving at Ashland, Becker earned all-conference honors at Wooster High School in Ohio and was part of two conference championship teams.

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