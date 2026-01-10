West Virginia adds Georgia State CB Chams Diagne

West Virginia has landed a transfer portal commitment from Georgia State cornerback Chams Diagne.

Diagne, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, saw action in 11 games in 2025 and recorded 25 tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception. He played a total of 346 defensive snaps.

Diagne played in 11 games the year prior with 6 tackles.

The Georgia native should have one season of eligibility remaining.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

