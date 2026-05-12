Marietta College pitcher Austin Ziance commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another arm to the baseball roster with a commitment from Marietta College pitcher Austin Ziance.

The 6-foot right-hander put together a strong junior season at the Division III level, finishing with a 4-1 record and a 1.94 ERA across 69.2 innings while striking out 72 hitters. Ziance earned ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Third Team honors, D3baseball.com All-Region Third Team recognition and was named First Team All-OAC after leading the conference in ERA.

This spring, Ziance continued to show swing-and-miss ability with 68 strikeouts in 75.1 innings while limiting opponents to 16 earned runs. He recorded nine strikeouts against both Otterbein and Capital and tossed a complete-game effort against Wilmington.

A native of Highland Heights, Ohio, Ziance attended Mayfield High School, where he earned all-conference honors in baseball, soccer and football during his prep career. He was named Conference Player of the Year in baseball in 2022 and also earned Ohio Division I All-State honorable mention recognition.

Ziance gives the Mountaineers another experienced option on the mound with multiple years of college baseball already under his belt.

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