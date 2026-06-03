West Virginia adds Southern New Hampshire transfer pitcher Zak Whitney

West Virginia has added another arm to its pitching staff with a commitment from Southern New Hampshire transfer pitcher Zak Whitney.

The rising-sophomore right-hander is coming off an impressive freshman season where he was named the NE10 Rookie of the Year after going 7-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 13 starts. Whitney struck out 95 batters over 81.0 innings and threw three complete games while earning first-team all-conference honors.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pitcher earned NE10 Rookie of the Week honors three times and was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week once. His 14-strikeout performance was tied for the most in the conference this season.

Whitney also earned first-team all-conference honors and was selected to the NE10 All-Rookie Team.

A native of Keene, New Hampshire, Whitney gives the Mountaineers another young arm with proven production.

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