West Virginia adds UConn transfer WR John Neider

West Virginia has landed another pass catcher out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Connecticut wide receiver transfer John Neider.

Neider, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, spent three seasons with the Huskies and is coming off his most productive year with 27 catches for 422 yards and 2 scores. He started five games for the Huskies and appeared in a total of 13 contests.

He played 399 snaps this past season at the wide receiver position.

The Connecticut native redshirted during his first season with the program and then saw action in 13 games in 2024 primarily on special teams with 12 tackles and a forced fumble.

Neider first announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Nov. 28 and took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 7 where he was able to see everything the program had to offer.

The Mountaineers have continued to address needs out of the transfer portal and Neider provides an experienced option that can fill multiple roles at the wide receiver position.

Neider has two years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Neider in the near future.

