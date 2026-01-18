West Virginia adds Villanova LB Jason Hall

West Virginia has landed a commitment of need out of the transfer portal with a pledge from Villanova linebacker Jason Hall.

The news was first reported by Pete Nakos of On3, citing his agency.

Hall, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, spent three years with the Wildcats, where he appeared in 35 games with 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with two forced fumbles.

The Massachusetts native has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Hall in the near future.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

