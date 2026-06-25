West Virginia adds Virginia Tech to non-conference basketball schedule

West Virginia will start a three-game series against Virginia Tech this coming basketball season.

That game will be played Dec. 5, 2026 in Morgantown inside Hope Coliseum and will pit the Mountaineers against their longtime regional rivals. The other two games will be played in 2027-28 in Blacksburg and the finale during the 2028-29 season in Charleston, West Virginia.

It will be the first meeting between the two since 2015. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 49-30 and have won nine of the last 13 between the two.

This game adds to a non-conference slate that will open with Niagra at home Nov. 2 and also feature Players Era Eight games against Auburn Nov. 17 and either Kansas or UNLV Nov. 18 with the final opponent to be determined depending on the bracket.

Other set matchups include a home contest against Mercyhurst Dec. 1, a road matchup against Pittsburgh Dec. 9 at PPG Paints Arena, a home contest against Coppin State Dec. 13 and a neutral site game against Wake Forest in Greensboro, North Carolina Dec. 19.



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