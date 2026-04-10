West Virginia at Utah football game set for Friday

The Big 12 Conference has released their schedule of mid-week games and West Virginia will have one on the schedule this coming fall.

The trip to Utah will be held Friday Nov 27 to close the regular season for the Mountaineers.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday Nov. 28, but now will represent the current lone game that will be held outside of a Saturday kickoff.

The 2026 schedule sees West Virginia host Coastal Carolina (Sept. 5) to open the season then UT Martin (Sept. 12). The Mountaineers will then travel to Charlotte in a neutral site contest against Virginia (Sept. 19) in the non-conference portion.

The rest of the schedule includes a home contest against Oklahoma State (Sept. 26), road game at Iowa State (Oct. 3), home contests against Arizona (Oct. 10) and Cincinnati (Oct. 17), a road trip to TCU (Oct. 24), a bye week, a road trip to Texas Tech (Nov. 7) and then home games against Kansas (Nov. 14) and Houston (Nov. 21) prior to the Friday matchup at Utah.

West Virginia is looking to take a step forward after a 4-8 season in the first year of the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez to Morgantown.

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