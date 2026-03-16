West Virginia back in D1Baseball Top 25, climbs to No. 18 in Baseball America rankings

West Virginia returned to the national rankings this week, checking in at No. 20 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 and rising to No. 18 in the updated Baseball America poll following another strong stretch of play.

The Mountaineers re-entered the D1Baseball rankings after a brief one-week absence, thanks to a road series victory at Baylor, where they went 2-1 against the Bears. The result helped solidify West Virginia’s early position near the top of the Big 12 standings and reinforced the team’s consistency through the first five weeks of the season.

Baseball America was even more bullish on the Mountaineers, moving them up four spots from No. 22 to No. 18 after a 3-1 week that also included a 10-3 midweek win over Maryland. West Virginia dropped the series opener at Baylor 7-6, but responded emphatically with back-to-back wins by scores of 13-2 and 8-0 to secure the set.

Through 17 games, West Virginia owns a 13-4 overall record and remains one of just 13 ranked teams nationally that has yet to lose a weekend series this season. The Mountaineers are also still seeking their first opportunity against a Top 25 opponent.

Junior left-handed pitcher Maxx Yehl delivered one of the standout performances of the week, tossing eight shutout innings with 12 strikeouts in the series finale at Baylor. His effort marked the most strikeouts by a West Virginia pitcher in a true road game since Alek Manoah recorded 13 at Kansas State during the 2019 season.

West Virginia will look to continue its momentum with a busy upcoming slate, beginning with a matchup against Penn State on March 17 before opening a three-game Big 12 series against BYU from March 19–21.

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