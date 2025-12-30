West Virginia BANDIT MarShon Oxley to enter the transfer portal

West Virginia BANDIT MarShon Oxley plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.

Oxley played 148 snaps this season for West Virginia. He had 15 tackles and 2 sacks.

Oxley spent two seasons at Colorado State before moving on to Hutchinson Community College and then West Virginia.

The California native will have one year of eligibility remaining.

