West Virginia baseball cracks national rankings after season-opening sweep

West Virginia baseball is off to a strong start in 2026 and that momentum has already translated into national recognition.

After a three-game sweep of Georgia Southern to open the season, the Mountaineers landed in two major national polls this week. West Virginia debuted at No. 25 in the D1Baseball Top 25 and moved up to No. 20 in the Baseball America rankings.

The opening weekend did not come without its challenges, even if the series began in dominant fashion. West Virginia rolled to a 15-3 win in the opener before grinding out an 11-10 victory in Game 2 after jumping out to an early lead. The Mountaineers then closed the sweep with a 5-2 win, scoring three unanswered runs over the final three innings to secure the series on the road.

One of the early standouts was Division II transfer Dawson Montesa, who showed he was ready for the jump to Division I competition. Montesa struck out seven hitters over six innings while allowing just two runs, providing stability on the mound during the opening series. He entered the season ranked No. 69 among transfers nationally and quickly validated that evaluation.

With a 3-0 record and a spot in two polls, West Virginia now turns its attention to another early road test. The Mountaineers are scheduled for a three-game series at Liberty Flames on Feb. 20, 21 and 22 as they look to build on their fast start.

