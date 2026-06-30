West Virginia baseball reflects on historic 2026 season after record-setting year

West Virginia baseball’s historic 2026 season was filled with milestones, and the program took a look back at many of them in a social media graphic highlighting what became the most successful year in school history.

The Mountaineers finished 47-17, setting a program record for victories while also establishing a new mark with 21 conference wins. They advanced to the College World Series for the first time, earned the program’s first College World Series victory and finished No. 4 in the final national rankings, the highest final ranking in school history.

The accomplishments stretched well beyond the win-loss record.

West Virginia hosted an NCAA Regional for the second time in the modern era before welcoming its first-ever Super Regional to Morgantown. The Mountaineers advanced to a Super Regional for the third straight season and reached an NCAA Regional for the fourth consecutive year, continuing one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Individually, several players earned national recognition.

Maxx Yehl was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year while joining Gavin Kelly and Chansen Cole as All-Americans. Kelly also earned an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and was named a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Yehl added National Pitcher of the Year finalist honors and joined Kelly as a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and District Two Co-Player of the Year.

Ian Korn was recognized as an Academic All-American, while head coach Steve Sabins was selected as the NCBWA National Coach of the Year after leading the Mountaineers to their breakthrough season.

The numbers on the field were just as impressive.

West Virginia led the Big 12 in stolen bases (126), triples (20), fielding percentage (.978), double plays (55), hits allowed per nine innings (7.78) and WHIP (1.29). The Mountaineers also finished first in the conference and seventh nationally with a 3.84 ERA while leading the Big 12 and ranking sixth nationally with 679 hits.

The program didn’t lose a non-conference series all season and also established a new single-game attendance record of 4,675 fans while drawing more than 96,000 fans to Kendrick Family Ballpark over the course of the year.

The accomplishments paint the picture of a season unlike any other in West Virginia baseball history, one that not only produced records and awards but also set a new standard for the program moving forward.

Some of the highlights from the 2026 season included:

Program-record 47 wins

Program-record 21 conference wins

First College World Series appearance

First College World Series victory

Highest final ranking in program history (No. 4)

Third straight Super Regional appearance

Fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance

Three All-Americans

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year (Maxx Yehl)

NCBWA National Coach of the Year (Steve Sabins)

The graphic lists West Virginia’s NCAA Tournament record as 9-3, but the Mountaineers finished 8-3.



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