West Virginia basketball assistant contract details

West Virginia has updated the contracts for the basketball assistant coaches deals that were expiring.

The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

From a financial perspective, the salaries remain the same for the five whose initial contracts were expiring April 30, 2026 on one-year deals.

That includes: Assistant Jase Herl at $250,000 base, $125,000 supplemental for a total of $375,000; Assistant Phil Forte at $250,000 base, $75,000 supplemental for a total of $325,000; Assistant Johnny Estelle $250,000 base, $25,000 supplemental for a total of $275,000; Assistant Andre Shaw $150,000 base salary and Director of Recruiting Mike Randle $175,000 base salary.

The new contracts will go through April 30, 2027.

All of the contracts include incentives:

a. Conference regular season title (or share of title) $10,000

b. Conference tournament championship $10,000

c. NCAA Tournament first round appearance $6,000

Highest achieved (d-h):

d. NCAA Tournament Regional round appearance $8,000

e. NCAA Elite 8 appearance $10,000

f. NCAA Final Four appearance $16,000

g. NCAA Tournament national semifinal win $18,000

h. NCAA Tournament national championship $20,000

Assistant / Roster Management Coordinator Yusuf Ali remains under contract through Sept. 21, 2026 at $250,000.

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