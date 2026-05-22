West Virginia basketball assistant contract details
West Virginia has updated the contracts for the basketball assistant coaches deals that were expiring.
The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
From a financial perspective, the salaries remain the same for the five whose initial contracts were expiring April 30, 2026 on one-year deals.
That includes: Assistant Jase Herl at $250,000 base, $125,000 supplemental for a total of $375,000; Assistant Phil Forte at $250,000 base, $75,000 supplemental for a total of $325,000; Assistant Johnny Estelle $250,000 base, $25,000 supplemental for a total of $275,000; Assistant Andre Shaw $150,000 base salary and Director of Recruiting Mike Randle $175,000 base salary.
The new contracts will go through April 30, 2027.
All of the contracts include incentives:
a. Conference regular season title (or share of title) $10,000
b. Conference tournament championship $10,000
c. NCAA Tournament first round appearance $6,000
Highest achieved (d-h):
d. NCAA Tournament Regional round appearance $8,000
e. NCAA Elite 8 appearance $10,000
f. NCAA Final Four appearance $16,000
g. NCAA Tournament national semifinal win $18,000
h. NCAA Tournament national championship $20,000
Assistant / Roster Management Coordinator Yusuf Ali remains under contract through Sept. 21, 2026 at $250,000.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok