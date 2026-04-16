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West Virginia Basketball Roster Chart

Vernon Bailey Headshotby: Vernon Bailey22 minutes agoRivalsVernon

Here’s a look at how the West Virginia basketball roster stacks up right now, with players listed by position and class year based on their eligibility.

West Virginia 2026 Basketball Roster Chart

PositionIncoming FreshmanFreshman EligibilitySophomore EligibilityJunior EligibilitySenior Eligibility
Point Guard (2)Miles SadlerAmir Jenkins
Guard (2)MJ FeenaneFinley Bizjack
Forward (3)Max Olejasz
Jackson Fields
Javan Buchanan
Big (2)Aliou DioumMouhamed Sylla
Class Total:31203
Grant Total:9/15

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