West Virginia Basketball Roster Chart
Here’s a look at how the West Virginia basketball roster stacks up right now, with players listed by position and class year based on their eligibility.
West Virginia 2026 Basketball Roster Chart
|Position
|Incoming Freshman
|Freshman Eligibility
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|Point Guard (2)
|Miles Sadler
|Amir Jenkins
|Guard (2)
|MJ Feenane
|Finley Bizjack
|Forward (3)
|Max Olejasz
|Jackson Fields
Javan Buchanan
|Big (2)
|Aliou Dioum
|Mouhamed Sylla
|Class Total:
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Grant Total:
|9/15
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