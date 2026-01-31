West Virginia beaten by Baylor 63-53

West Virginia couldn’t do enough to rally and fell to Baylor 63-53 Saturday evening inside Hope Coliseum.

The Mountaineers fell to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference and lost their first game at home.

The Mountaineers went with their usual starting five of point guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Brenen Lorient and center Harlan Obioha.

Lorient led the Mountaineers with 19 points as the only player in double figures while Eaglestaff had 9 points along with Chance Moore.

Lorient got the Mountaineers on the board first with a layup on the opening possession but the Bears would hit threes on back-to-back trips down the floor. The Bears would continue their hot start from outside to move ahead 9-4 three minutes into the contest.

And after four more Baylor points, Ross Hodge would take a timeout trailing 13-4 with 15:31 left in the half. Eaglestaff would connect on a three to cut the deficit to 15-8 as both teams started to settle in.

Huff would score five straight to trim the deficit to 15-13 including a three as the shot clock was expiring to trim the deficit closer. Then back-to-back threes by Eaglestaff put the Mountaineers ahead 20-17 to cap off a 15-2 run which led to a Bears timeout.

Baylor would recapture the lead on a four-point play to make it 25-22 with 6:07 remaining in the half. And the Bears would use a 7-0 run to take a 32-24 lead with 3:03 left before halftime.

Baylor would push the edge out to 38-28 as they continued to shoot well from outside hitting seven of their first eleven from beyond the arc. The Mountaineers would enter the break trailing 38-30.

The Bears opened the second half scoring on their first two possessions to push the edge to 12 points forcing another timeout by Hodge. An Obioha three-point play would cut the lead to 42-33 but the Bears would again push it back to 10 points.

However, five straight by Lorient cut the lead in half at 43-38 with 15:13 remaining led to the Bears taking a timeout of their own. The lead would shrink to 47-44 but turnovers on three straight possessions allowed the Bears to stretch it back out to a five point edge.

Both teams would lock in defensively and the score remained at 49-44 with 5:16 left and the Mountaineers went over seven minutes without a basket. That drought would end with just over four minutes remaining but Baylor would hit a three on the other end to go ahead 54-46.

West Virginia trimmed the edge to 54-49 with 2:20 left but again the Bears would connect on a three-pointer to push it back out to eight. And from there Baylor would close out the game.

The Mountaineers will hit the road for their next matchup against Cincinnati 7 p.m. Thursday.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

