West Virginia beaten by No. 7 Houston 77-48

West Virginia simply didn’t have enough against No. 7 Houston falling 77-48 inside the Fertitta Center Tuesday night.

The loss puts West Virginia at 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 as the Cougars used their relentless defense to make things difficult for the visitors. The Cougars forced 15 turnovers which led to 17 points while holding the Mountaineers to 37-percent from the floor.

The Mountaineers went with their typical starting five of point guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Brenen Lorient and center Harlan Obioha.

Freshman DJ Thomas scored 16 points, while Huff added 13 as Mountaineers in double figures.

Obioha picked up two fouls in 21 seconds and the Mountaineers fell behind 5-0 early in the game. West Virginia would get on the board but trailed 10-2 at the 16:21 mark as Houston came out of the gates hot.

The Cougars lead would grow to 15-2 as West Virginia struggled to get anything going on the offensive end of the floor through the first seven minutes of the game with an over five minutes scoring drought. Huff would break the stretch with a three to cut the deficit to 15-5.

Both teams struggled early from the field but the Cougars moved ahead 20-5 with 7:37 left in the half and that would push out to 28-5 at the five minute mark remaining. Eaglestaff would end the scoring drought with a three-ball and then Thomas would add back-to-back triples another to make it 28-14.

And West Virginia would enter the break trailing 33-18.

The Cougars opened the second half scoring the first five points to increase the edge back out to 20 before a three-ball by Lorient put the Mountaineers on the board in the second half.

The Mountaineers would put together a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 38-27 before the Cougars would reel off eight straight to push it back out to 46-27 in a little over a minute.

West Virginia continued to show fight and again went on a small 5-0 run to cut it down to 46-32, but the Cougars answered to push it back out to 16 points with 12:30 remaining.

Houston used a 14-2 run to take a 60-34 edge with just over 8 minutes left as the Mountaineers went on a scoreless drought that was over four minutes long to give the Cougars complete control. And while West Virginia would continue to battle down the stretch, the game was decided.

The Mountaineers will host Colorado inside the Hope Coliseum 6 p.m. Saturday.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

