West Virginia beats Arizona State 7-3 and will play for Big 12 title

No. 9 West Virginia will play for the Big 12 Tournament Championship after beating No. 21 Arizona State 7-3 in the semifinals Friday night inside Surprise Stadium in Arizona.

The No. 2 seed Mountaineers used a three run sixth inning to take the lead over the No. 3 seed Sun Devils and would add three runs in the eighth before closing it out.

Right-hander Chansen Cole earned the start and pitched five innings allowing two runs on just two hits with six strikeouts. As a whole, the West Virginia pitching staff permitted just three hits.

Cole was able to navigate the first inning in just nine pitches giving way to the Mountaineers offense in the bottom half but they too would go down in order.

Cole would then strike out a pair and retire the Sun Devils in order again in the top of the second. Sean Smith would open the second for the Mountaineers with a lead-off double and after two outs Brodie Kresser would bring him home with a single to left field for a 1-0 lead.

Arizona State would get their first base runner after Cole hit a batter, but he would put out the fire to keep the Sun Devils scoreless. But the Mountaineers would be unable to add to their lead.

The Sun Devils would open the fourth with a lead-off triple and the next batter would hit a home run to give Arizona State a 2-1 lead but Cole would get out with only that damage. Smith would get his second hit in the bottom half of the fourth but was erased on a double-play. The Mountaineers would then get two more on but strand those runners and entered the fifth trailing 2-1.

Cole would make quick work of the Sun Devils in the top of the fifth by retiring them in order with a pair of strikeouts through 67 pitches. But the Mountaineers would be unable to cut into the lead.

West Virginia would go to Joshua Surigao in the sixth who records two outs before right-hander Carson Estridge would take over but struggled with command and a wild pitch allowed the Sun Devils to score from second base to tack on another run. Head coach Steve Sabins would then turn to Reese Bassinger with two-outs and would get the final out with the Mountaineers trailing 3-1.

But West Virginia would respond with their own rally in the bottom half of the inning.

The Mountaineers would then record three consecutive singles with one out after Sun Devils starter Cole Carlon left the game including a well-hit RBI single by Armani Guzman to cut the deficit to 3-2.

A wild pitch then moved the runners up and a throwing error led to two more runs to give West Virginia a 4-3 lead with one out. Zahir Barjam would then come in as pinch hitter and lace a double to put the runners at second and third with still only one out. However, the Sun Devils would close the door with back-to-back strikeouts to leave the score at 4-3 heading into the seventh.

Bassinger would remain in the game for the seventh and would retire Arizona State in order but West Virginia would be unable to add to their lead in the bottom half.

After a walk and a force out, Sabins went to Ben McDougal and an error by Paul Schoenfeld put runners at first and second before bringing in Dawson Montesa who would record the two outs eliminating the threat and keeping the Mountaineers ahead 4-3.

Guzman would earn a walk in the bottom of the eighth and would score on a single by Kresser which was aided his base running forcing a throwing error to bring him home to make the score 5-3.

West Virginia would add another run to bring Kresser home on a single by Tyrus Hall to give the Mountaineers a 6-3 edge. Hall would then score on a stolen base from second with a throwing error giving West Virginia a 7-3 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Arizona State would get two on with no outs to start the inning, but Montesa would then record three outs to end the game.

The Mountaineers move to 39-13 on the season and will play No. 1 seed Kansas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

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