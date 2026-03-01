West Virginia beats BYU 79-71

West Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak beating BYU 79-71 Saturday evening inside the Hope Coliseum.

The win moves the Mountaineers to 17-12 and 8-8 in the Big 12. West Virginia used a 20-5 run down the stretch in the first half to take a 14-point lead into halftime and then hold the lead the rest of the way.

Guard Honor Huff had 19 points, forward Brenen Lorient had 18 points and 9 boards, freshman forward DJ Thomas had 13 points, forward Chance Moore netted 11 points and 8 rebounds and guard Jasper Floyd had 11 points.

Floyd would open the scoring on a jumper on the first possession of the game, but BYU would quickly answer on the other end of the floor. Floyd would then record an assist on a dunk and hit a three-pointer to make the score 7-2 through the first two minutes.

The Cougars would whittle two points off the deficit to make the score 7-4 entering the under 16-media timeout and score seven straight to take an 11-7 lead out of the stoppage.

Floyd would end an over six minute scoring drought on a runner to make it 11-9 and then would tie the game after a pair of missed free throws by BYU. West Virginia would surge ahead 17-15 at the 8:55 mark leading to a timeout by the Cougars but they would hit a three to retake the edge out of the break.

BYU would add another three on the next possession to move ahead 21-17 but Huff would be fouled on a three and nail each to make the score 21-20 with 7:24 left in the first half.

West Virginia would move back ahead on a basket and a foul at 23-22 and Huff would score on a layup and a three to push the edge out to 28-22. Thomas would then connect on back-to-back threes as well as a dunk to give the Mountaineers a 36-24 edge as the clock ticked under two minutes remaining in the half.

West Virginia would take a 40-26 lead into halftime ending the half on a 20-5 run.

The Cougars opened the second half scoring seven straight to trim the deficit to just 40-33 in the first minute and 26 seconds. However, Treysen Eaglestaff would end the run with a three-ball to put the Mountaineers back out front 43-33. BYU would respond with another three-ball to trim the deficit back to 43-36 before Lorient would add a layup to keep West Virginia ahead 45-36 at the 14:56 mark.

Thomas would score again on a layup, but BYU would respond with their own three-pointer only to be matched by a step back three by Huff to make it 50-39.

The two teams would exchange baskets on multiple possessions with the Cougars trailing 52-43 at the under 12-minute timeout of the second half. And West Virginia would push the lead back out to 58-45 with 9:52 left leading to a timeout by the Cougars.

BYU would trim the deficit to 58-49, but Huff would again answer with a take to the basket. The Cougars then trimmed the edge down to just 60-53 but again Huff would connect on a three give the Mountaineers a 10-point cushion with under seven minutes remaining.

The Cougars trimmed the deficit at 70-63 with 3:21 remaining entering the last media timeout. BYU would cut the lead to 71-66 with 3:01 left after a three-point play.

The lead would sit at just 72-69 with 1:43 remaining as head coach Ross Hodge would take a timeout where Lorient would get to the rim to make the lead 74-69. The Cougars would again answer with a basket to make it 74-71 and after a miss, the Mountaineers were able to get an offensive rebound to send Huff to the line where he would hit one of two.

West Virginia would hold on the defensive end and Floyd would go to the line where he would hit both and then West Virginia would add two more after another stop.

The Mountaineers will next take on Kansas State in the final road game of the season Tuesday.

