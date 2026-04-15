West Virginia beats Penn State 3-1

West Virginia beat Penn State 3-1 in a non-conference mid-week matchup inside Meritus Park in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers moved to 25-8 on the season.

Right hander David Hagen got the start for the Mountaineers and he would pitch three innings of one run ball allowing just a solo home run. West Virginia used three other pitchers in Ian Korn, Weston Smith and Reese Bassinger after that to keep the Nittany Lions off the scoreboard and allow just four hits.

After a scoreless top half of the first by Hagen, Paul Schoenfeld connected on a solo home run to put the Mountaineers on top 1-0 after one. Penn State would even the score with the first batter in the second with their own solo home run from Jack Porter but Hagen would then retire the Nittany Lions.

The game remained tied 1-1 heading into the third and after holding the Nittany Lions scoreless, the Mountaineers would tack on two runs in the bottom half on a Gavin Kelly sacrifice fly and Sean Smith infield single to move ahead 3-1.

And that would be it for the scoring as both teams threatened but couldn’t push a run across.

The Mountaineers will next host a three-game weekend set beginning Friday against Houston.

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