West Virginia Big 12 basketball home-away matchups set

West Virginia basketball now knows which opponents and the locations of those games will be on the docket in the Big 12 Conference this coming season with the release of the schedule matrix.

The league will remain at 18-conference games this coming season and the Mountaineers will play three opponents in home-and-away which are Cincinnati, Iowa State and UCF.

The Mountaineers also played Cincinnati and UCF home-and-away last season.

As for home contests, West Virginia will host Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

The Mountaineers will travel to Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.

West Virginia is entering year two under head coach Ross Hodge after a 21-14 finish in year one including going 9-9 in the Big 12 Conference.



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