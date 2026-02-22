West Virginia can't hold on late in 60-54 loss to TCU

West Virginia couldn’t hold on late losing to TCU 60-54 inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena Saturday evening.

The Mountaineers fell to 16-11, 7-7 in the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs used an 8-0 run to move ahead down the stretch and close out the game.

Guard Honor Huff scored 13 points, forward Brenen Lorient had 10 points, forward Chance Moore had 9 points and 8 rebounds, guard Treysen Eaglestaff scored 8 points.

TCU opened the game with a basket on a turnover and the score sat at 2-0 for the first three minutes of the game with both teams going back and forth. The Mountaineers would then score the next four straight to move ahead 4-2 at the first media timeout.

West Virginia would add to their early lead with an Eaglestaff three-pointer to complete a 7-0 run before TCU would end that with a basket of their own.

The Mountaineers led 9-4 at the 12:51 mark of the first half as the two teams combined for six made field goals and 13 turnovers. The two teams would then exchange three-pointers before the Mountaineers would add a basket and a three to take a 17-9 lead with under 10-minutes left in the half.

The Horned Frogs would trim the lead down to 17-14, before the Mountaineers would score in transition to push the lead back out to five with 7:57 remaining in the half. But TCU would use a 10-0 run of their own to take a 26-21 lead before the Mountaineers ended a three minute drought with a layup.

West Virginia would trail 30-25 heading into halftime.

The Horned Frogs would score on their opening possession of the second half and held a 33-29 lead with 16:04 remaining in the game. Huff would connect on a three-pointer to tie the game at 34 as the Mountaineers kept TCU scoreless from the field for almost five minutes.

TCU would snap that with a three-pointer to move back out front 37-34 but Huff would respond with three free throws of his own to tie it back up. The Mountaineers would move back ahead 39-37, but TCU would hit another three-pointer that put them out front 40-39 with 11:20 left.

The Mountaineers led a 42-40 lead with 10:30 remaining in the game as the defensive end of the floor continued to give TCU trouble in the first ten minutes of the half. Forward DJ Thomas would score a layup with the foul to make it 47-42 with 8:45 left in the game.

TCU cut the deficit to 49-46 with 6:45 remaining as they were able to cut into the lead from the foul line despite not making a field goal for almost six minutes. That would be ended with a layup that left the Mountaineers leading just 49-48 with 5:56 left.

Out of a timeout, Huff nailed a three-pointer to push the edge back out to 52-48. The Horned Frogs would cut that lead in half on a layup and would take a timeout with 4:15 remaining in the game.

TCU would then tie things up at 52-all as the Mountaineers went three minutes without scoring and then surged ahead to take a 54-52 lead off a 6-0 run with 2:26 left.

The Horned Frogs run continued moving ahead 56-52 and Lorient would score to make it a two-point game with 25 seconds remaining. The Horned Frogs would add two free throws to move back ahead 58-54 and West Virginia would then turn the ball over.

The Mountaineers will next travel to Oklahoma State Tuesday night.

