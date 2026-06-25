West Virginia caps historic season with highest final ranking in program history

West Virginia’s historic 2026 baseball season added one more milestone Wednesday.

The Mountaineers finished No. 4 in all six major national polls, marking the highest final ranking in program history after a 47-17 campaign that featured the program’s first trip to the College World Series.

West Virginia was ranked No. 4 by D1Baseball, Baseball America, USA Today Coaches, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Perfect Game and The Athletic.

The Mountaineers closed the year with a school-record 47 wins, surpassing the previous mark of 44 set just one season ago. They also finished second in the Big 12 regular season standings with a 21-9 conference record.

After winning the Morgantown Regional, West Virginia swept Cal Poly in the Morgantown Super Regional, including a 17-1 victory in Game 2 to punch the program’s first-ever ticket to Omaha.

The Mountaineers went 2-2 at the College World Series, highlighted by a 12-0 shutout of Troy in an elimination game before their season came to an end against North Carolina in the national semifinals.

The No. 4 finish is the latest first for a program that has continued its climb under head coach Steve Sabins. In his first two seasons, Sabins has led West Virginia to consecutive school-record win totals, a Big 12 regular-season championship in 2025 and the deepest postseason run in program history in 2026.

The ranking also continues one of the best stretches in program history. West Virginia has now finished ranked in the final national polls in three consecutive seasons for the first time since the early 1960s.

West Virginia’s previous highest finish in a final national poll came in 1963 when the Mountaineers ended the year ranked No. 11.

West Virginia in the final national polls

Season Final ranking 2026 4 2025 17 2024 17 2019 20 1982 16 1967 20 1964 15 1963 11 1962 20 1961 24



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