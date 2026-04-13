West Virginia center Abraham Oyeadier enters transfer portal

West Virginia center Abraham Oyeadier has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Oyeadier, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound redshirt freshman, played only two minutes during his time in Morgantown.

The native of Accra, Ghana joined West Virginia after graduating from AOSS (Academy of Sports Science) Prep in Corona, California. During his prep career, he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Oyeadier began his high school career at Balboa School in Escondido, California, before moving to AOSS Prep.

Oyeadier will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Stay up to date on all of the activity with our 2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker.

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