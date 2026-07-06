West Virginia center Mouhamed Sylla cleared for full basketball activities

West Virginia received encouraging news on one of its key offseason additions as center Mouhamed Sylla has been fully cleared for all basketball-related activities following the ankle injury that cut short his freshman season at Georgia Tech.

The update came from Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge and was first reported by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Sylla, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore from Louga, Senegal, appeared in 16 games and made 15 starts for Georgia Tech before missing 15 of the team’s final 17 contests because of the injury.

Before being sidelined, Sylla emerged as one of the ACC’s top freshmen, averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while recording five double-doubles. He reached double figures in scoring 10 times and opened his college career with three consecutive double-doubles, becoming just the third ACC player in the past 30 years to accomplish the feat, joining Chris Bosh at Georgia Tech and Kyle Filipowski at Duke.

His best statistical performance came against Southeastern Louisiana when he posted a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also grabbed 15 rebounds in his collegiate debut, the most by a Georgia Tech freshman in a season opener.

Sylla arrived at Georgia Tech as one of the most highly regarded frontcourt prospects in his recruiting class after starring at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona. He was rated among the nation’s top centers and spent time with both the NBA Academy Africa and the SEED Academy in Senegal before coming to the United States.

With Sylla now fully healthy, West Virginia will have one of its expected anchors in the paint available as Hodge prepares for his second season leading the Mountaineers.



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