West Virginia climbs again after road series win over Arizona State

West Virginia continues its rise in the national rankings following another strong week, checking in at No. 13 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 while also moving up to No. 13 in the updated Baseball America poll.

The Mountaineers improved to 19-5 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play after a 3-1 week that included a 3-0 road victory over Marshall and a series win against No. 22 Arizona State in Tempe.

West Virginia jumped four spots in the D1Baseball rankings after taking two of three from Arizona State in what marked the Mountaineers’ first matchup against a ranked opponent this season. The series victory also improved West Virginia’s record against Top 25 teams to 2-1 while keeping its perfect weekend series mark intact at 6-0.

Sophomore second baseman Gavin Kelly once again paced the Mountaineers at the plate. Kelly went 6-for-13 during the four-game stretch with a home run and 11 total bases, continuing his strong start to the season as one of the team’s most productive hitters.

West Virginia will remain on the road for a midweek contest at Arizona on March 31 before returning home for a three-game Big 12 series against No. 23 UCF beginning April 3.

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