West Virginia climbs again in national polls after 3-1 week

West Virginia continues to trend upward across the major national rankings following another strong week on the field.

The Mountaineers are now No. 12 in the latest D1Baseball poll, No. 14 in Baseball America’s rankings and No. 11 according to Perfect Game.

West Virginia enters the week with a 27-9 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against Top 25 opponents this season and have been dominant in weekend series with a 9-1 record.

The week started with a 3-1 win over Penn State at a neutral site before West Virginia took two of three games in a key conference series against Houston. The Mountaineers have continued to separate themselves as one of the top teams in the Big 12.

Fifth-year outfielder Paul Schoenfeld led the way offensively, going 5-for-15 with five runs scored, two doubles, a home run and three walks across the four games.

West Virginia will look to keep the momentum rolling with a midweek matchup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday before heading on the road for a three-game series at Cincinnati starting April 24.

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