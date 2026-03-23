West Virginia climbs again in national polls after BYU sweep

West Virginia continues its steady rise in the national rankings following another perfect week, moving up to No. 17 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 while also climbing to No. 15 in the updated Baseball America poll.

The Mountaineers improved to 16-4 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play after sweeping BYU in Morgantown, extending their perfect record in weekend series this season to 6-0. West Virginia secured the set with wins of 7-4, 12-10 and a dominant 11-1 victory in the finale, maintaining momentum as the conference race begins to take shape.

Despite the strong start, West Virginia remains one of just two teams in the Top 25, along with USC, that has yet to face a ranked opponent. That will change quickly this week when the Mountaineers hit the road for a three-game series against No. 18 Arizona State.

Junior left-hander Maxx Yehl once again delivered a standout performance on the mound. One week after striking out 12 over eight shutout innings, Yehl followed it up by fanning 11 while allowing just one run across seven innings against BYU. The outing lowered his season ERA to 0.84 over 32 innings, further establishing him as one of the early bright spots in the Mountaineers’ rotation.

West Virginia will look to keep its momentum rolling with a midweek matchup at Marshall on March 24 before opening its first series against a ranked opponent with three games at No. 18 Arizona State from March 27–29.

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