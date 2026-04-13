West Virginia climbs in national polls after strong week

West Virginia made gains across the major national rankings following a strong 3-1 week that included a series win on the road.

The Mountaineers moved up to No. 15 in the latest poll from D1Baseball, climbing two spots from last week. They also jumped three positions to No. 13 in the rankings from Perfect Game while holding steady at No. 18 in the updated Top 25 from Baseball America.

West Virginia enters the week with a 24-8 overall record and a 10-5 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against Top 25 opponents this season and continue to hold a strong 8-1 record in weekend series.

The week began with a 12-2 victory over Marshall at home before the Mountaineers took two of three games on the road against Texas Tech. West Virginia opened the series with a 12-8 win on Friday and secured the series with a 10-2 victory on Sunday after dropping Saturday’s game 4-1.

Sophomore Gavin Kelly was one of the key performers during the week. Splitting time between catcher and second base, Kelly went 9-for-18 with two doubles, a home run, six runs scored and four RBI.

Grad-student Sean Smith also delivered a big week at the plate. Smith hit .600 (9-for-15) across the four games with four doubles, six RBI and four runs scored. He recorded at least one hit in all four games, including a four-hit performance Sunday against Texas Tech, and finished the week with a 1.514 OPS. Smith was named the West Virginia Student-Athlete of the Week.

West Virginia will next face Penn State at a neutral site on April 15 before returning home for a three-game Big 12 series against Houston beginning April 17.

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