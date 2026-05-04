West Virginia climbs in polls after sweep of Kansas State

West Virginia bounced back in a big way this week, moving up in the national rankings after a perfect 3-0 stretch against Kansas State.

The Mountaineers are now No. 15 in the latest D1Baseball poll, No. 18 in Baseball America’s rankings and No. 15 according to Perfect Game.

West Virginia enters the week with a 31-12 overall record and a 16-8 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against Top 25 opponents this season and now sit at 10-2 in weekend series.

It was a dominant showing from start to finish in the sweep over Kansas State. West Virginia opened the series with a 7-0 win on Friday, followed it up with a 9-1 victory on Saturday and capped it with a 13-6 result on Sunday.

Paul Schoenfeld led the way offensively, going 8-for-15 across the three games. Gavin Kelly had another strong series, going 4-for-12 with a pair of home runs while continuing to show versatility defensively.

West Virginia will look to keep things rolling with a midweek matchup at Marshall on May 5 before heading on the road for a key Big 12 series against No. 9 Kansas from May 8-10.

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