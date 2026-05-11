West Virginia climbs in polls after sweeping Kansas

West Virginia continued its climb in the national rankings after turning in one of its most impressive weekends of the season with a road sweep of No. 7 Kansas.

The Mountaineers moved up to No. 9 in the latest D1Baseball poll after previously sitting at No. 15. West Virginia also climbed from No. 18 to No. 13 in Baseball America’s rankings and jumped all the way to No. 7 in the Perfect Game poll.

West Virginia enters the week with a 35-12 overall record and a 19-8 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are now 5-1 against Top 25 opponents this season, sit at 11-2 in weekend series and currently rank No. 18 in the RPI.

It was a statement stretch for the Mountaineers, who opened the week with a 7-2 win over Marshall on May 5 before traveling to Lawrence and sweeping Kansas. West Virginia battled to wins in the opening two games of the series before closing things out with a dominant 13-2 victory on Sunday to complete the sweep.

Sophomore Gavin Kelly delivered one of the top performances of the week for the Mountaineers. Across four games, Kelly hit four home runs while recording seven hits and 19 total bases as the offense continued to surge.

The sweep pushed West Virginia to seven straight wins and kept the Mountaineers firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 title entering the final weekend of the regular season.

West Virginia will close the regular season at home against TCU from May 14-16, while Kansas travels to BYU for its final conference series.

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