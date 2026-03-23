West Virginia comeback falls short in Round of 32 to Kentucky 74-73

The NCAA run for West Virginia ended in the Round of 32 after a comeback attempt fell short losing to Kentucky 74-73 inside Hope Coliseum Monday evening.

Guard Sydney Shaw finished with 23 points, guard Gia Cooke had 23 points, forward Kierra Wheeler had 16 points and guard Jordan Harrison had 11 points for the Mountaineers.

The game was tied at half, but the Wildcats used a big third quarter to seize a double digit lead and then were able to close things out after a furious comeback attempt by the Mountaineers in the fourth to get it as close as a single point in the final seconds.

The length and size of Kentucky was an issue for West Virginia with Clara Strack and Teonni Key combining for 37 points and 25 rebounds.

The Mountaineers finish the season at 28-7.

West Virginia would score on their first possession on a three by Cooke off an offensive rebound, but the Wildcats would match that on their second trip down the floor. Shaw would then connect on a four point play but Kentucky would get the ball in close for a layup to make the score 7-5.

Kentucky would then score nine straight to take a 14-7 edge at the halfway mark of the first quarter before the Mountaineers would end the run with six straight of their own to make it a one-point game. The Wildcats would close things strong and take a 20-15 lead after the first quarter.

The teams exchanged baskets to open the second quarter but the Wildcats would grow the lead to 28-17 after getting to the free throw line. However, West Virginia would rattle off four straight to cut the deficit to 28-21 before again the Wildcats would score to make 30-21.

Wheeler would score four straight to give her 10 points in the first half along with a Shaw three and steal and finish to complete a 9-0 run to tie the game at 30. Kentucky would end the run with a jumper, but Cooke would get to the rim and continue the back and forth pace with the game locked at 32.

The score would sit at 36-all at the half.

The Wildcats would score first to open the third quarter on a 7-0 run to force head coach Mark Kellogg to use a timeout with 8:09 remaining in the period. The lead would grow to 45-36 before Cooke would put the Mountaineers on the board for the first time in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held a 49-41 edge at the halfway point of the third quarter after another Shaw three. Kentucky would push the lead out to 55-43 but Harrison would connect on a three.

The Kentucky lead was at 62-50 at the end of the third as the Wildcats outscored the Mountaineers 26-14 in the period to enter the fourth ahead by a dozen.

West Virginia would score the first five points of the fourth to make it 62-55, but Kentucky would end the run there with a basket of their own. Still, Shaw would respond with another three-pointer and a Harrison layup made it 64-60.

Kentucky would once again answer to push their lead back out to 68-60 with 5:01 remaining in the game. Cooke would nail another three-pointer to cut it back to five, but the Wildcats again would hit a pair of free throws to make it 70-63.

West Virginia would again make a push to trim the score to 70-66 and after a Wildcats basket, another Shaw three cut it to 72-69 with 1:29 left. A pair of free throws by Harrison cut the deficit to just 72-71 with 1:13 remaining but again Kentucky would respond with a basket to push it back out to three with 55.4 left.

A pair of Cooke free throws with 33.5 left again cut it to just a single point at 74-73 with 33.5 remaining. After a stop the Mountaineers would get the ball back trailing by one with 8.3 seconds left but Cooke’s attempt would bounce off the rim.

The Mountaineers would get the ball back after a turnover, but with only .2 seconds on the clock and after catching the ball the game would end.

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