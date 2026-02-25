West Virginia comeback falls short to Oklahoma State in overtime 91-84

West Virginia couldn’t complete another road comeback falling 91-84 to Oklahoma State in overtime inside Gallagher-Iba Arena Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers fall to 16-12 overall and 7-8 in the Big 12 Conference with the defeat and has now suffered three consecutive losses. West Virginia rallied from 14-down in the second half to force overtime but was outscored 14-7 in the extra frame.

Guard Honor Huff scored 20 points, Treysen Eaglestaff added 18 points, forward Chance Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds and forward Brenen Lorient had 12 points.

Jasper Floyd opened the scoring with a three-pointer on the first possession of the game and after a stop Eaglestaff hit another to make the score 6-0 through the first two trips down the floor. But the Cowboys would storm right back with eight of their own to take an 8-6 lead.

The two teams would exchange two baskets to make it 11-all before the Cowboys would answer again to take a two-point edge approaching the 15-minute mark of the half.

The frenetic pace at the beginning would continue with both teams exchanging shots as West Virginia trailed 15-14 with 13:11 remaining at the media timeout. However, Oklahoma State would use a run to push their edge out to 20-14 out of the under 12-timeout.

West Virginia would respond with an 8-0 run of their own to take a 22-20 lead, before the Pokes nailed another three-pointer to wrestle the lead back. The two teams continued to score on both ends of the floor as West Virginia trailed 27-24 at the under eight timeout.

Oklahoma State would then push the lead out to 33-26 with six minutes left in the half as the Cowboys shot 57-percent from the floor at that point of the game. However, once again the Mountaineers made their own run to quickly trim the deficit to 33-31 forcing a timeout.

Oklahoma State would come out of that timeout scoring four straight to take a 37-31 lead and eventually stretch that edge to 43-33 with 1:52 remaining in the half.

And the Mountaineers wouldn’t score over the final 3:39 of the half to trail 46-33 at half.

After an Oklahoma State free throw, West Virginia would add a basket to cut the deficit to 12 in the first minute of the second half. The Mountaineers would trim the edge to 49-40 after a Huff three but the Cowboys would respond with one of their own to push it back out to 12.

An Eaglestaff three-pointer trimmed the lead back down to 52-44 and after several possessions West Virginia would whittle it down to 55-49 with 12:34 remaining in the game. The Mountaineers would then ride an 10-0 run to take the lead back at 56-55.

The two teams would trade the lead with both teams taking it on three-point attempts leaving Oklahoma State out front 60-59 and they would extend that to 62-59 leading to a timeout.

The Cowboys would extend the edge to 68-63 with 6:36 left in the game but again West Virginia would use a mini 5-0 run to tie it back up at 68. Oklahoma State would respond with a three of their own to retake the lead. The two teams continued to volley the lead between one another as Oklahoma Sate led 74-72.

After a block one one end, the Cowboys would add another three to go ahead 77-72. The Mountaineers would trim the deficit again down to 77-75 with under a minute remaining largely on an effort play by Moore. And then after a stop, Moore responded again with a layup to tie the game at 77.

Oklahoma State had the ball with 3.4 seconds left in regulation after two fouls but his shot rimmed off leading to overtime between the two.

The Cowboys would score on the opening possession and hit a free throw to take an 80-77 lead and the Pokes would add a free throw to move ahead by 4. The Cowboys would then hit a three-pointer to push the edge out to 84-77 with 1:50 left to play.

And from there the Mountaineers weren’t able to generate another comeback.

The Mountaineers now will return home to host BYU with a 5:30 p.m. tip Saturday.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

