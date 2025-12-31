West Virginia DL Elijah Simmons to enter transfer portal
West Virginia defensive lineman Elijah Simmons plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.
Simmons, 6-foot-0, 288-pounds, spent just one season at West Virginia where he appeared in one game. The North Carolina native has one season of eligibility remaining.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok