West Virginia DL Elijah Simmons to enter transfer portal

West Virginia defensive lineman Elijah Simmons plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

Simmons, 6-foot-0, 288-pounds, spent just one season at West Virginia where he appeared in one game. The North Carolina native has one season of eligibility remaining.

