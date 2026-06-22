West Virginia down RB commit Moni Williams after flip to Auburn

West Virginia is down one member of the 2027 recruiting class after Memphis (Tn.) Southwind 2027 running back Moni Williams has flipped to Auburn per a report by Sam Spiegelman.

Williams, 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, initially committed to the Mountaineers June 12 after taking an official visit to campus but cast his lot with the Tigers after taking a visit there.

The Rivals three star initially picked West Virginia over offers from USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Minnesota, among more.

He is coming off a season where he accounted for 892 yards rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while hauling in 17 passes for 263 yards and two scores.



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