West Virginia draws Wake Forest, Kentucky and Binghamton in NCAA Regional

West Virginia now officially knows the path in front of it in the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers were selected as the No. 16 national seed and will host Wake Forest, Kentucky and Binghamton in the NCAA Regional at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Morgantown.

West Virginia (39-14) will open regional play Friday at 5:00 PM ET against Binghamton (31-20) with the game set to stream on ESPN+.

Wake Forest (38-19) and Kentucky (31-21) will meet in the other opening game Friday at Noon ET on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers earned the opportunity to host after putting together one of the strongest resumes in the country during the regular season. WVU finished 21-9 in Big 12 play, won 12 weekend series and recorded 17 Quad 1 and 2 wins.

West Virginia also finished with 19 true road wins, 23 victories away from home and seven wins over top 25 opponents while reaching the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Each regional features four teams in a double-elimination format, with the winner advancing to the Super Regional round. The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series with the winners advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

If West Virginia advances to the Super Regional round, the Mountaineers would face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA. The field there includes UCLA (51-6), Virginia Tech (30-24), Cal Poly (36-22) and Saint Mary’s (34-25).

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